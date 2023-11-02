Home

Entertainment

Bobby Deol Confirms Being Part of Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut ‘Stardom’

Bobby Deol Confirms Being Part of Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut ‘Stardom’

In Koffee With Karan 8, Bobby Deol Confirms His Next in Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut 'Stardom'.

Bobby Deol Confirms Being Part of Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut 'Stardom'

During the second episode of Karan Johar’s talk show, Koffee With Karan 8, the renowned Deol brothers, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, made a memorable appearance. Their candid and honest conversation with the host, Karan Johar, left a lasting impression on the audience. One of the highlights of the episode was when Bobby Deol confirmed he is in Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan‘s directorial debut project, Stardom.

Trending Now

Bobby Deol shared insights into his close relationship with Red Chillies Productions, the renowned production house owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. He discussed his previous collaborations with the production house, which included the film Class of ’83 and the recently released “Love Hostel.” However, the revelation that he was part of Aryan Khan’s upcoming directorial venture, “Stardom,” was a significant moment during the show.

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)



Bobby expressed his appreciation for the opportunities Red Chillies Productions had provided him, emphasizing the quality of the projects he had been a part of with the production house. He told Karan, “I think I have a relationship with Red Chillies. First I did Class of 83′, now Aryan’s show and then I also did Love Hostel. I think they’ve always given me good stuff”.

On Bobby Deol’s upcoming projects, he is all set to grace the screen in the highly anticipated action-thriller Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. In this star-studded film, Bobby shares the screen with talented actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri. Notably, Bobby will be portraying the antagonist’s role in this gripping cinematic venture. Animal releases on December 1, 2023.

While speaking at the Jagran Film Festival, Bobby described Animal as an “emotional, violent drama with love, romance and hate”. Deol concluded, “I am a big fan of Ranbir Kapoor. If there are two actors I am a big fan of, they are Ranbir and Alia and they are married to each other! So I was really excited to learn that Ranbir would be playing the main lead, and I knew it would be amazing working with him as I have always loved his work. Sandeep brings out different elements in characterisations which are so different from other filmmakers”.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.