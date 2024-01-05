Home

Entertainment

Bobby Deol Ditches Security, Gets Swept Up by Fan Frenzy at Mumbai Airport

Bobby Deol Ditches Security, Gets Swept Up by Fan Frenzy at Mumbai Airport

Recently, Bobby Deol was papped while exiting Mumbai airport while an influx of fans mobbed the actor. However, his gestures towards his adored fans won hearts on the internet.

Bobby Deol mobbed at airport.

Ever since Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal was released, Bobby Deol has been in the limelight. People have not stopped talking about the actor for his performance in the movie and receiving love for the same. Recently, Bobby was mobbed at the airport by fans wanting to take photos with him. The video of the influx of fans who thronged the airport to get clicked with the actor went immediately viral on the internet. However, what was loved by netizens was that the actor did not lose his patience and made his way through the crowd stopping for photos in between.

Trending Now

In the viral video, the actor can be seen trying to make his way out of the airport. However, when Bobby was trying to leave the airport, several fans surrounded him, wanting to take a selfie with the actor. However, what caught everyone’s attention was Bobby’s reaction. The actor kept calm and did not lose his patience while moving outside the airport through the crowd, stopping for photos in between. Bobby looked dapper as he donned a black muscle tee, a matching black beanie and ripped jeans.

You may like to read

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Meanwhile, during an interview with the news agency PTI, Bobby Deol said, “It’s not the length of the role, it is the kind of the character which has so much substance. I wish I had more scenes but when I signed the film, I knew this is what I had. At that point in my life, I was grateful to god that I was given this chance to play this role by Sandeep. I knew I had only 15 days of work and wouldn’t be there throughout the film. I was sure people would notice me, but I never realised that there would be so much love, appreciation and affection. It’s like wow! It’s amazing.”

He also added, “People have loved the character so much that there should be a spin-off. It is so encouraging that people appreciate your work and they want to see more of you, playing that character. It feels good.”

Led by Ranbir Kapoor, Animal made cinematic history as it emerged as the highest-grossing opener for a non-holiday release in Hindi film history. The movie raked in a staggering Rs. 116 crore globally on its debut day. Despite the immense excitement surrounding the film and Bobby’s character, fans were left disheartened as they witnessed him on screen for only a brief period, leaving them yearning for more of the talented actor.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.