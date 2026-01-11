Home

Bobby Deol faced THIS irritation during Shah Rukh Khan’s son The Bads of Bollywood: ‘Aryan Khan is…’

Bobby Deol faced THIS irritation during Shah Rukh Khan’s son The Bads of Bollywood: ‘Aryan Khan is…’

In the glitzy and glamorous world of Bollywood, we usually see star kids following in the footsteps of their parents and carrying forward their legacy. But there are a few rare gems who choose to carve their own identity and walk a path that is uniquely theirs. One such case is Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan. While he stepped into the world of showbiz, his path was different from his father’s. Instead of being in front of the camera, he wanted to create magic from behind it. Choosing direction and storytelling over stardom, Aryan decided to build his journey on his own terms. He made his directorial debut with The Bads of Bollywood, which created a huge buzz as soon as it came out. Viewers not only appreciated the show for its storyline, but even the cast and industry pioneers spoke about Aryan’s clarity, dedication, and promising approach to his craft.

Recently, actor Gautami Kapoor spoke about this in a conversation. Drawing parallels between Shah Rukh and Aryan Khan, she said, “He is such a well-brought-up child. Every time I go to the Red Chillies office and Aryan is there, he would hug me and drop me to the lift.”

Speaking about the screening of the show’s first two episodes, she shared how Shah Rukh personally escorted her daughter to the lift when she had to leave midway. “There was no need for him to do all that; he is Shah Rukh Khan. But he still got up, spoke to her about her studies, and walked her all the way. My daughter was trembling. There is so much to learn from these people,” she said.

Speaking about Aryan’s hands-on approach as a director, Gautami revealed that he didn’t just guide actors verbally but often demonstrated scenes himself. “So many of the stunts, he used to do it and show the actors,” she said.

A perfectionist on set

Further, speaking about Aryan uncompromising nature for his craft, she said, “Aryan is a stickler for perfection. So it was never one or two takes, it was always 10 to 15 takes. We were all at it whether it was Bobby Deol, Manav Kaul, or anyone else.”

She added that while the intensity was demanding, it was also ultimately rewarding. The repeated retakes sometimes led to frustration, and she revealed that Bobby Deol would occasionally get irritated after 10–15 retakes, but it was all part of Aryan’s pursuit of the perfect shot.

‘Every single thing was done by Aryan’

Addressing speculation around whether Aryan had ghost directors helping him, Gautami dismissed the rumours and said, “A lot of people asked, ‘Has Aryan directed it himself or has someone ghost-directed it?’ We shot for 20 hours. The way he directed it, hats off to him. Let me be clear, each and everything done in the show is done by Aryan.”

‘The clarity was staggering.’

Speaking about her first meeting with Aryan during the script reading, Gautami described being completely taken aback by his maturity. She said, “During the reading of the show, that was the first time I met Aryan. We were 25 actors in a room. He came in, started the reading, and the clarity he had for each and every character, big or small, was staggering. My mouth was open. I was like, ‘Oh my God, at 24–25, he has this kind of clarity and maturity about a project that he has written and is going to direct.’”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.