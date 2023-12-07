Home

Bobby Deol JUSTIFIES Abrar’s Toxic Masculinity in Animal, ‘Trying to Entertain…’

Bobby Deol who plays Abrar in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal has limited time on screen, justifies his violent and toxic character in the film.

Animal is a criminal drama film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga that centers on a violent world and the tumultuous connection between Ranbir Kapoor’s character Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, portrayed by Anil Kapoor. In the movie, Bobby Deol plays the antagonist Abrar Haque. To the dismay of the crowd, Deol only gets a little amount of screen time in Animal, despite the enormous anticipation around his character. The actor claimed that he wasn’t concerned about the duration of his position because it was a character with a lot of depth.

Many have criticized the film for having a violent and unstable lead character who represents toxic masculinity and has ludicrous storylines. Bobby Deol not only thanked director Reddy for changing his life but also justified his character in an exclusive conversation with HT. He said, “I cannot understand how to process this. As an actor, you are always waiting for that moment when you get recognition, it is like a dream. God has been kind. Hard work turns into luck. I always had self-belief, I knew I had so much to give. Thanks to my director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for changing my life.”

Bobby Deol on Toxic Masculinity Criticism in Animal

The actor went on to talk about his character Abrar and said, “I am an actor who wants to play characters. I am not out there promoting anything. I do roles which challenge me. What is storytelling? Stories are influenced by what’s happening in our society. It’s just that people don’t want to talk about those things because they want to believe that doesn’t exist. I am just an actor trying to entertain. Box office collections itself says it that people are loving it (sic).”

In addition to Ranbir and Bobby, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Shakti Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in significant roles. Animal has dominated the box office ever since its premiere on December 1, 2023. In its first five days at the box office, the movie brought in a total of Rs 481 crore, meaning that Animal has now broken the Rs 500 crore mark globally.

