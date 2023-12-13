Home

Bobby Deol Justifies Marital Rape Scene in Animal, Refuses to Believe Films Can Influence: ‘Animal is Creating Awareness…’

Bobby Deol was asked if he believes films influence people, especially in India where movie stars are treated like Gods. The actor said filmmakers get influenced by society and make films: 'I can't get influenced by a film'.

Bobby Deol says Animal is creating awareness

Bobby Deol on marital rape scene in Animal: Bobby Deol says he doesn’t read movie reviews and considers them ‘waste of energy’. He was speaking in the light of his character ‘Abrar’ from Animal when he said the film reflects society and he doesn’t get influenced by them. The actor has gained newfound popularity after his small role in the film which stars Ranbir Kapoor as the misogynist ‘Balbir Singh ka beta’. Amid all the criticism that the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is receiving for glorifying toxic masculinity, Bobby defends the content, especially the marital rape scene.

In a scene which has become a discussion point on social media, Abrar forces himself on his new bride – third wife – at the wedding venue after brutally killing a man who delivers the news of his brother’s death to him. He later assaults both his wives and forces them to sleep with him. Bobby, in an interview with The Quint, said he’s not promoting anything but the scene was ‘required’ to showcase the depth of cruelty this man enjoys. “Yes, it was required. How do you showcase a character in such a short span, show what this man is capable of, what kind of person he is? All these scenes were required,” he said.

Bobby Deol says filmmakers are influenced by society to create stories

When asked if he thinks such scenes influence the masses, especially in a country like India where movie stars are celebrated a lot. Bobby said he believes in the opposite and has seen filmmakers getting influenced by what’s happening in society to create their stories. “We are influenced by what is happening in society as filmmakers. What is written, as a story, is an influence of what is happening in society. It exists in our society. We are not promoting it. We are actors, portraying characters, and entertaining people. And if that were the case, this film wouldn’t be a big hit,” he justified.

The popular 90s actor gave the example of his web series ‘Aashram’ and maintained that his character in the show is equally problematic but the series is successful. Bobby highlighted how he doesn’t get influenced by films. He said, “I can’t get influenced by a film. Maybe you’ll get influenced to dance with a glass on your head.” He added that he has ‘personally seen’ the kind of cruelty shown in Animal happening in real life. Bobby defended his film and said, “Animal is creating awareness that this kind of cruelty happens in the world we live in.”

Earlier, the actor called his character ‘romantic’ for having three wives.

Your thoughts on the statements?

