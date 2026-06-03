Bobby Deol on turning down intimate scene with Manisha Koirala in Gupt: ‘The smell of onions from her mouth…’

In a humorous recollection from the sets of Gupt, Bobby Deol shared an unexpected reason for avoiding a close scene with co-star Manisha Koirala, shedding light on an amusing moment from the cult thriller's production.

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Bobby Deol with Manisha Koirala from Gupt (PC: Twitter)

Bobby Deol recently revisited an amusing memory from the sets of his 1997 blockbuster Gupt and shared a story that has left many fans smiling. During a television appearance, the actor addressed old perceptions that he used to trouble his female co-stars with pranks during shoots. Looking back at those days, Bobby admitted that he was quite mischievous when he was younger. While discussing his experiences on film sets, he recalled a funny incident involving Manisha Koirala that led him to refuse shooting a close scene. The actor’s candid recollection offered a glimpse into the light-hearted atmosphere that often existed behind the camera.

Why did Bobby Deol refuse the scene with Manisha Koirala?

Speaking about the incident, Bobby revealed that the moment happened while Gupt was being filmed during winter. According to him, Manisha was enjoying a serving of chana zor garam from a street vendor before an important sequence.

Recalling the moment, Bobby said, “Yes, I remember. It was cold when we were shooting and there was someone selling chana zor garam, and she was eating it with great pleasure. There was a whole scene pending, where she had to bite on my chin during the song. I was unable to give any expressions due to the smell of onions from her mouth.”

He further continued, “How do I take revenge on her? There was a scene happening inside the college, where her brother or someone came to beat me. He was a new actor, so I told him to eat onions to improve his acting. I made him eat so many onions, but when he gave the shot, Manisha did not behave any differently. You are immature at that age.” The actor narrated the incident with humour and admitted that such reactions were the result of youthful immaturity rather than any serious issue.

Bobby addresses his prankster image

Over the years, stories circulated that Bobby would often play practical jokes on his co-stars. During the conversation, he spoke about those rumours and suggested that many such incidents happened because he was young and enjoyed having fun on set. The actor’s latest comments have brought back memories of an era when he was among the most popular young stars in Bollywood and frequently appeared alongside leading actresses of the time.

Also read: This film, which was released in 1997, was questioned by Amitabh Bachchan, on budget of Rs 9 crore, earned 33 crores, movie is…, lead actors were…

A look back at cult-classic Gupt

Released in 1997, Gupt: The Hidden Truth remains one of Bollywood’s most celebrated suspense thrillers. Directed by Rajiv Rai, the film featured Bobby Deol in the lead role alongside Kajol and Manisha Koirala. The movie was made on a budget of approximately Rs 9.50 crore and featured an impressive ensemble cast including Late Om Puri, Paresh Rawal, Dalip Tahil, Prem Chopra, Raj Babbar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Mukesh Rishi, Sharat Saxena, Raza Murad and Late Sadashiv Amrapurkar.