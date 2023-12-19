Bobby Deol Recalls His FIRST Reaction to His Abrar in Animal: ‘Why Am I Feeling So Disgusted?’

Home

Bobby Deol revealed that playing the controversial character of Abrar in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal disgusted him at first but then...

Animal: Bobby Deol received immense love for his role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film. The actor, who played mute Abrar Haque in Animal, spoke about his first reaction to the ‘toxic’ character. Although his role got a short screen time in the film, his were taken aback to see the male chauvinistic avatar. During the actor’s conversation with Film Companion, Bobby Deol confessed that he used to feel ‘disgusted’ while playing the role in the early days of the shoot.

Bobby Deol’s Initial Reaction to Playing Abrar in Animal

Bobby Deol admitted feeling appalled and said, “I felt repulsed with myself when I began shooting for it. But then I realised I was portraying a character. Why am I feeling so repulsed, so uncomfortable? Then I sat down to have dinner with the same people I had scenes with. Everything seemed normal.”

In the action-drama film Animal, Bobby plays the character of Abrar ul Haque, who is portrayed as slaughtering and sexually abusing men.

The other actors at the roundtable also supported Bobby’s perspective. Vikrant Massey, who acted alongside him in Shanker Raman’s romantic thriller Love Hostel, shared, “He was very intense (in the film). He was killing 20 people during the day and then we were sitting together having dinner at night, talking about farming. I was like, Oh my god!”

A portion of social media users have criticized Animal for its sexist and extremely violent storyline. However, it doesn’t appear that this has affected the movie’s box office performance. A dysfunctional father-son relationship serves as the setting for the crime thriller Animal. The movie which features Ranbir Kapoor as Ranvijay Singh, also stars Rashmika Mandanna as Geetanjali Singh, and Anil Kapoor as Ranvijay’s father Balbir Singh. The vengeful actioner has minted over Rs 500 domestically and 800 crore globally.

