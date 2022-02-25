Romantic-thriller Love Hostel, starring actors Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey and Shanker Raman premiered today on Zee5. Set in Haryana, the film explores the lives of a runaway couple – a Muslim man and a Hindu woman who are demonized by the people around them. Love Hostel received critical acclaim and was loved by the audience. Speaking exclusively to India.com, actors Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra and director Shanker Raman talked about why Love Hostel stands out from rest of the films.Also Read - Love Hostel Movie Review: Bobby Deol Delivers Oscar-Worthy Performance; Sanya Malhotra-Vikrant Massey Win Hearts in ZEE5 Thriller

Love Hostel will stay with you for a long time: Bobby Deol Also Read - Sanya Malhotra Reveals a Boy Proposed to Her in Class 8th And She Kept Crying After That - Watch Exclusive

Also Read - Aashram 3 Update: Bobby Deol Finally Talks About Release Date, And Controversy Around Baba Nirala's Role | Exclusive

“There will always be a lot of content out there but there will also always be that one content which catches your eye and stays with you for a long time. I truly hope that ‘Love Hostel’ is that content for you and I hope that you watch it!” says Bobby Deol.

It unites all of us: Shanker Raman

“There are a million reasons people should watch Love Hostel. I will say watch it for an exciting experience of a story that, at its core, unites all of us. No matter what life throws at you, it will never kill the human spirit. The spirit of love,” says director Shanker Raman.

It moved me and will move others too: Sanya Malhotra

“It’s a moving story that will entertain you and maybe even educate you about something that is going around us. It’s just a beautiful love story, and people will surely fall in love with Ashu and Jyoti. The movie tackles an important topic which is hard hitting and close to reality. If it moved me then I am sure that Love Hostel will move others as well,” says Sanya Malhotra.

Have you seen Love Hostel yet? Sound off in the comments below.