Bobby Deol Says He Asked Karan Johar For Work But He Didn't Help: 'Still Haven't Work…'

Bobby Deol Reveals He Was An Alcoholic When He Had No Work, Confesses Asking For Work From Karan Johar Which He Didn't...

Bobby Deol, the son of veteran actor Dharmendra, has had a rollercoaster career in Bollywood. For many years, he struggled to find success and was plagued by a series of flop films. During this low phase of his career, he turned alcoholic and found himself in a negative and self-pitying state. He often wondered why he wasn’t getting the opportunities he felt he deserved. His wife, Tanya, was the one working while he remained at home.y shocking revelations about his personal life. He revealed that the turning point came when he overheard a conversation between Tanya and their son. Their son questioned why his mother was working while his father was idle at home. This comment struck a chord with the actor, motivating him to change his mindset and situation. He realised that he couldn’t continue down this path and decided to pull himself out of the darkness, but it was a gradual process. As reported by HT, Bobby said, “I gave up, I started pitying myself. I just took on drinking a lot, I was sitting at home. I used to keep cursing and saying, why don’t people take me? I am good, why don’t they want to work with me? I think I became so negative about everything, that there was no positiveness coming from me. I used to sit at home, my wife works.”

Bobby continued, “Suddenly I heard my son saying, ‘You know mom, papa sits at home, and you go to work every day’. Something snapped in me. I just said, no I can’t! It was a slow process when I got out of it, it took me time to get into the right mind frame to become okay. It can’t happen overnight.”

He became more focused, determined, and began actively seeking work in the film industry. He reached out to various directors, including Karan Johar, expressing his eagerness to collaborate with them. His family was supportive but Bobby understood that he had to take the initiative and stand on his own two feet to turn his career around. Bobby concluded, “My brother, my dad, my mom, my sisters, they were always there. You cannot always do anything holding someone’s hand. You have to walk on your two feet. Then things started changing. I became more focused, more serious and when you focus and you have that energy in you. I mean I have gone and met so many people, I said to myself, I will go and meet people, tell them I want to work with you all. I came to you also, you still haven’t worked with me.”

Bobby Deol eventually succeeded in reviving his career, landing notable roles in web series like Ashram and Class of 83. He is now set to play the antagonist in the much-anticipated film Animal. Additionally, Bobby will appear on the talk show Koffee With Karan alongside his elder brother, Sunny Deol, where he is expected to reveal some surprising insights about his personal life.

