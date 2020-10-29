Aashram: Chapter 2-The Dark Side Trailer: The makers of Bobby Deol starrer Aashram have released the trailer of season 2 of the popular show. Titled Aashram: Chapter 2, the video gives a better glimpse into the dark and vile world of Baba Nirala of Kashipur. While season 1 hinted at the hidden side of the baba and his real-world that includes illicit activities and unspoken truth about his actions, season 2 is expected to dig more into this world which is full of power, lust, and money. Also Read - Chandan Roy Sanyal on Working With Prakash Jha in Aashram- Watch

Bobby Deol received a wide appreciation for playing the role of Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala in this Prakash Jha directorial. The actor continues to wear his religious robes and dupe his followers but the new season aims to question if there’s finally an end to his cult. ‘Rakshak ya Bhakshak’, asks the trailer, and then it goes on to show how the Baba seems to be exploiting the women around and challenging the system to put him behind the rods. In one scene, Baba Nirala says ‘You save your a**, I have already bared it all’ while talking to a politician towards the end of the trailer. Watch the video here: Also Read - Prakash Jha Talks About Casting Bobby Deol in Upcoming Webseries Aashram

The trailer shows Aaditi Pohankar as a rape victim who is sexually assaulted in an unconscious state and Tridha Choudhary as one of the many women who have been harassed by Baba Nirala time and again. Actors Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Vikram Kochhar, and Tushar Pandey in other important roles.

Season 2 has got five episodes. Aashram: Chapter 2-The Dark Side starts streaming from November 11 on MX Player. Watch out for this one!