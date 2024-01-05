Home

Bobby Deol's fans have now found an uncanny similarity between the fighting scene in Animal and an identical sequence from his 2001 film Aashiq.

Animal, the most recent film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna has done well at the box office. Fans showed the same type of affection for Bobby Deol for his role as they did for Ranbir Kapoor, who deservedly garnered praise for his performance. The actor, who had very little on-screen time, nevertheless left an impression and became one of the craziest villains in Indian cinema. It’s interesting to note that one of his fan pages shared a video from Bobby’s movie Aashiq which has gone viral. The social media users witnessed uncanny resemblances between Animal‘s fight scene and Bobby and Rahul Dev’s scene from the 2001 movie.

Bobby Deol in Animal vs Aashiq

A video that was first posted on Reddit has surfaced and featured a scene from Bobby Deol’s 2001 film Aashiq, which also stars Karisma Kapoor. Social media users immediately made comparisons between this image and a scene in Animal where Bobby and Ranbir Kapoor fight in a shirtless fashion on a catwalk. In the Aashiq scene, Bobby wore blue pants and a white shirt, while Rahul Dev was shirtless and covered in blood. Fans talked about the two scenarios because of how similar they were.

Following the release of the video, viewers couldn’t help but compare the scene to one in Animal wherein the two characters got into a shirtless fight on the pathway. One of the users wrote, “I am 100% sure Vanga saw this before shooting/thinking about that Animal scene (sic).” Another user wrote, “Lord bobby meets lord Rahul. I strongly believe vanga is lord bobby fan. Aashiq was our animal back in the day (sic).” The third user wrote, “I KNEW it wasn’t deja vu!!!!!!! In the cinema I kept thinking I’ve seen this before! (sic).” The fourth one wrote, “Vanga copy pasted this…damn 🤣 (sic).”

In addition to Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film also starred Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi and Siddhant Karnick in pivotal parts. Even though the movie had been in theatres for a month, it broke several remarkable records at the box office. Animal just overtook Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, the action movie directed by Siddharth Anand, to take the second spot in terms of earnings for 2023.

