Bobby Deol’s Reaction After a Woman Kisses Him During Birthday Celebration Goes Viral, Fans Say ‘Isse Jail Bhejo’ – Watch Video

Bobby Deol, the star of Animal, marked his 55th birthday today, celebrating the occasion with fans and paparazzi. They surprised him with a lavish 5-tier cake and a substantial garland.

Bobby Deol celebrates his birthday with 5-tire cake

Bobby Deol celebrated his 55th birthday today January 27, 2024. The actor has turned a year older, and birthday wishes from other celebs and even fans started pouring in. Ever since Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal went online, Bobby has been hitting the lime light and become the talk of the town. Now, on his special day, paparazzi and fans have gathered at his home to celebrate his birthday with a grand garland and a magnificent 5-tier cake. The video of the actor taking selfies with fans, thanking fans and paparazzi for wishes is doing rounds on the Internet.

Bobby Deol gets a 5-tier cake

The video, directly captured from the birthday celebration venue, showcases the actor donning a light blue pair of pants and a zippered jacket. With a stylish black hat and a fully-grown beard, the Animal actor exudes charm. Positioned in front of an impressive 5-tier cake presented by fans, he is encircled by a crowd of individuals, including both fans and paparazzi.

While some fans and paparazzi are seen shouting ‘Baby ji Ki Jai Ho’, the other half can be seen saying ‘Happy Birthday Jamal Kudu’. Bobby’s fans have ensured that the actor gets a warm welcome and as a result, the entire crowd can be seen clapping to whistling cheering for Bobby.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Bobby Deol’s huge garland

In another video, the actor can be seen getting a huge garland from his fans, which is later put on the actor’s neck by his staff members. Subsequently, he grasped a petite cake gifted by his fans. As he prepared to cut it, the actor playfully recreated a scene from Animal, brandishing the knife in his hand. Later, a paparazzi asks Bobby to give a pose in his iconic character Abrar (which is Bobby’s character from Animal). Further, the actor keeps his fingers on his lips, which makes the crowd go crazy and scream in enthusiasm.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Several wishes for Bobby Deol have been pouring in from the morning. Several B-town celebs including Rashmika Mandanna, Sunny Deol, and others took to their Instagram handles to share the news. One of the special wishes Bobby received was from his brother Sunny. The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared endearing pictures with his brother, Bobby Deol. Sharing the pictures, Sunny wrote, “Happy Birthday My Lil #LordBobby HappyBirthday #MyLife #Brothers #Deols.”

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

