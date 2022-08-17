Bobby to Baahubali 2 – Highest Ticket Selling Bollywood Movies: Bollywood is going through a churning phase right now. While A-listers like Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar had to witness a box office debacle. Films like The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 turned out to be game changers of 2022. With all eyes now on Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, let’s look at the classic blockbusters of yesteryear era. Bobby, Sholay, Mother India and Mughal-E-Azam are few films that are considered the highest ticket sellers till date. As Laal Singh Chaddha shows get cancelled, a glimpse of the golden age of Hindi Cinema.Also Read - Bipasha And Karan Announce Pregnancy: After 6 Years of Marriage, Couple Announced The Good News on Instagram, Fans Go Gaga - Watch Video

Bobby

Bobby was Raj Kapoor's comeback movie after the debacle of his ambitious project Mera Naam Joker. Raj Kapoor launched his son Rishi Kapoor opposite Dimple Kapadia who played the titular role in the film. The 1973 teenage romance inspired from The Archies had around 53 million tickets sold at that time.

Kranti



The 1981 multi-starrer period drama on Indian freedom struggle was the biggest highest grossing Indian film of its time, next to Sholay. Kranti sold around 60 million tickets during its release.

Amar Akbar Anthony

Manmohan Desai’s masala family entertainer starred Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Parveen Babi, Neetu Singh, Shabana Azmi and Pran. Amar Akbar Anthony sold an overall 62 million tickets.

Muqaddar Ka Sikander

The 1978 drama starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Vinod Khanna, Rakhi and Amjad Khan sold over 67 million tickets.

Coolie

Amitabh Bachchan 1983 cult classic became a rage at the time because of Big B’s swag and angry young man image. The action drama sold around 70 million tickets.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Sooraj Barjatya’s family drama starring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit was loved by the audiences for depiction of its Indian traditional values and human bonds. It sold over 74 million tickets.

Mother India

Mehboob Khan’s 1957 drama starring real life couple Nargis and Sunil Dutt as mother and son was ahead of its time due to its unique theme. The film sold around more than 100 million movie tickets.

Mughal-E-Azam

K Asif’s 1960 period love saga became a milestone in the history of Indian cinema. The film sold more than 100 million tickets.

Baahubali 2

S Rajamouli’s sequel to his epic period actioner Baahubali: The Beginning set new standards for Indian filmmakers with its striking VFX and PAN India connect. The Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and Tamannah Bhatia starrer sold over 120million movie tickets.

Sholay

Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay became the biggest landmark in Amitabh Bachchan career as India’s answer to Meckenna’s Gold and The Magnificient Seven. The film sold around more than 150 million movie ticket

Special mention – RRR and KGF 2

RRR and KGF 2 sold over 44 and 50 million movie tickets in 2022 respectively.

