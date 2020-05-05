Maanvi Gagroo, who was last seen in Four More Shots Please!, has written an open letter after Bois Locker Room incident took the nation by storm. Currently, an Instagram group called ‘Bois Locker Room’, a chat room of teenage South Delhi boys where they send nude pictures of girls, objectify them and casually talk about raping women, was out open after screenshots were shared online. Also Read - Bois Locker Room: Delhi School Teen Held Over Horrifying Chatroom That Went Viral, Names 20 Other Members

Writing an open letter to The Quint, she started it with Michelle Obama’s quote, “The measure of any society is how it treats its women and girls. – by Michelle Obama.” She continued, “She got furious and had numerous questions to be addressed, she started her letter saying, “Yes, misogyny begins at home. It seeps through our words. It reinstates through our actions & it is enabled through our gender-based morality. No, we cannot absolve ourselves of responsibility by blaming it all on bad parenting because this is not the first or the only time a ‘boys locker room’ has existed. And it sure as hell won’t be the last.” Also Read - 'Bois Locker Room': Delhi Police Seeks Details of Members From Instagram, Begins Probe



“Every time you laugh at a sexist joke (sexism: noun; discrimination, prejudice or stereotyping on the basis of gender), every time you decide to save for your daughter’s wedding but your son’s education, every time you ask a rape victim what she was wearing and why she was out… every action of yours is potentially rewarding or punishing a young mind for their words and actions”, she added.

The letter further reads, “Why don’t we see our men through that same lens of skewed rationality? Why have we placed a woman’s ‘izzat’ in her vagina but no such yardstick for her male counterpart exists?! We live in a society that accepts assertion of patriarchy in more ways than we care to realise. Male privilege is real and male entitlement, a real threat. We need to do better than this. We need to bring our children up better. We need to adopt a Skinnerian model of punishing toxicity and rewarding empathy. We are shaping minds with our thoughts, words and actions. Every single moment.”



She concluded with a powerful message, “We have to do better. And ‘boys will be boys’ is just not gonna cut it anymore.”



Earlier on Monday, the police received a complaint from the principal of a prominent school in South Delhi’s Saket at the Saket police station requesting a probe into the matter, the same was forwarded to the Cyber Cell thereof. The one who has been nabbed so far is a 15-year-old student of a prominent school in South Delhi. “22 other boys have also have been identified and they would be called for investigation,” the police said on Tuesday. The detained accused would be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).