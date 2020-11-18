Actor Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani are all set to impress fans with their sizzling chemistry as they come together for the first time with their film Jug Jug Jiyo. Taking to social media, Dharma Productions shared the first look of the on-screen couple and gave it a quirky caption. Twinning in blue, Varun and Dhawan look absolutely stunning. Also Read - Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi Pour Their Heart Out on Daughter Mehr's Birthday, Say 'Chase Butterflies, Roar The Loudest'

The production house captioned it, "What a happy husband & wife couple looks like!Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes #JugJuggJeeyo @Varun_dvn @advani_kiara. (sic)"

Varun and Kiara too shared similar pictures with the same caption. Varun and Kiara can be seen posing happily clad in a blue shirt and denim. They look absolutely stunning with each other.

Check out the first look here:

The lead stars along with Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor has already started shooting for the film in Chandigarh. On Monday, Karan Johar revealed, “Every elders blessing ….for a long and prosperous life #JugJuggJeeyo …the journey begins today…with your blessings.”

Neetu Kapoor, who will be returning on the silver screen with the Raj Mehta directorial also took to Instagram to share a picture while getting ready for the shoot. She wrote, “Back on set after so many years. To new beginnings and the magic of the movies. I feel YOUR love and presence. From mom, to Kapoor Sahab, to Ranbir always being with me .. now I find myself all by myself, feeling a little scared but I know you are always with me. (sic)”

Touted to be a comedy, Jug Jug Jiyo is directed by Raj Mehta.