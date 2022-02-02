Hyderabad: Actor Jayaprada’s mother Neelaveni passed away today morning in Hyderabad from age-related ailments. She was reportedly not keeping well for the past few weeks and on Wednesday morning, she took her last breath at a private hospital in Hyderabad. The veteran actor, who was in Delhi for her political work, immediately rushed to Hyderabad to perform the last rites of her mother.Also Read - Jayaprada dons greasepaint for Malayalam film after six years

As per a report published in Etimes, Jayaprada was immensely close to her mother whom she often credited for her stardom in the film industry. After completing her primary schooling in the Telugu medium in Rajamundry, she was trained by her mother in various art forms including dancing before she moved to the film industry to make a name for herself here. Jayaprada had the big support of her mother Neelaveni as she stepped into the film industry.

After attaining distinct stardom for herself in Bollywood and the South film industry, Jayaprada moved to politics and is currently serving as an MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Our condolences to her family!