Salman Khan and Disha Patani starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Due to lockdown announced in Match, the film’s shooting was halted but now it is all set to resume. If reports are to be believed, the remaining portion of the film will be shot in a studio in Mumbai. As per the report in Mumbai Mirror, the cast of the film was supposed to fly to Azerbaijan to shoot for an action sequence and a song but due to coronavirus scare, the trip was canceled. Now, makers have decided to complete the shoot in a city studio. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan to Charge Whopping Rs 16 Crore For The Show?

The report also states that due to travel restrictions, flying abroad for the shoot is ruled out and the team is contemplating shooting the remaining portions against a green screen with visual effects appearing making it look like an abroad location. The action sequence will also be shot in a city studio. As per the report, 1-tp 12 days of work is left in the film. Also Read - Tiger Shroff: Now That I am Out There in The Open, I've Become an Easy Target

It is also being said that if the theatres re-open by October or November, the film might have a Diwali release. Earlier, the makers were eyeing for Eid 2020 release but due to COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown imposition in the country, it could not happen. Also Read - Saroj Khan’s Daughter Sukaina on People Defaming Salman Khan: It’s Wrong to be Negative, he Helped For my Son's Heart Surgery

The film will be produced by Sohail Khan and Reel Life Productions under the banner of Salman Khan Films. It is believed that the film is a remake of Korean drama ‘The Outlaws’ and features Salman in the role of a cop who is on a mission to eradicate underworld gang clashes in the city.

Th film also features Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff among others in important roles.