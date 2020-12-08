Actor-singer Zara Khan, who’s the daughter of veteran actor Salma Agha Khan, registered a police complaint against a social media user who first abused her and sent her obscene messages and then went on to give her death threats. The complaint was registered at the Oshiwara Police station after which the police immediately came into action and nabbed a woman from Hyderabad while everyone including Khan believed that it was a man from Mumbai. Also Read - Suhana Khan's Mesmerising Boho-Chic Look in Crop Top And Long Skirt is Simply Stunning

The police found that a 23-year-old woman from Hyderabad named Noorak Saravar had been sending abusive messages to Khan for 'personal reasons'. The accused has been asked to appear before the court on December 12.

While speaking to Mid-Day, Zara Khan said that it started in October when she started receiving abusive messages from an unknown Instagram user. The messages then turned into obscene texts and later, into death threats. Khan said that she was so scared that she locked herself up in her house and didn't go out, and even stopped using social media.

Khan explained, “From October I have been receiving abusive and obscene messages on my Instagram page from four different accounts. I didn’t reply to any of them, but later I got death threats from them. I was scared and locked myself at home. I also stopped working and avoided social media. Then my relatives also started receiving such messages on their social media accounts. After a month, I registered a complaint.”

Khan requested Instagram to make some amendments in its policy and take better steps for the safety of women on its platform.

Interestingly, earlier after receiving the complaint from Khan, the police had registered the case under Sections 354 (a) (making sexually coloured remarks), and 354 (b) (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), however, ever since it was found out that the accused is a woman, the police removed the above two mentioned sections from the complaint. Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult to modesty of a woman), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC and Information Technology Act 67(a) (punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing the sexually explicit act, are the other sections mentioned in the complaint.