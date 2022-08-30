KRK Arrested Memes: Mumbai police arrested Kamaal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, in a 2020 case involving his tweets over late actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. As long as the news of his arrest went viral on Tuesday morning, several Bollywood fans and internet users started a meme-fest on Twitter. Many social media users made it a huge internet celebration with funny memes and hilarious reaction posts on the matter.Also Read - Kamal Rashid Khan Aka KRK Arrested Over Derogatory Tweet - All About The 2020 Controversial Case

KRK was arrested for making derogatory comments over Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan‘s demise back in April 2020. He was arrested late at night on Monday after he landed in Mumbai from Dubai. The Malad police said they had booked KRK under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 500 (punishment for defamation), and several provisions of the Information Technology Act. The Malad police were informed about KRK’s arrival on Monday after which they nabbed him from the airport. Also Read - KRK Makes Shocking Statement on Virat Kohli's Bad Form, Blames Anushka Sharma

KRK GETS ARRESTED BY MUMBAI POLICE: THE TWEETS THAT LED TO THIS

Also Read - Taapsee Pannu Slams KRK For Destroying Industry: 'Dobaaraa Inke Dimag Ke Liye Kathin Film Hain'

TWITTER REACTION AND MEMES ON KRK’S ARREST:

2₹ so called critics #KamaalRKhan arrested by Madad police in Mumbai. MegaStar #SalmanKhan se panga lena bhari pad gaya. Situation of #KRK right now pic.twitter.com/IErjTimDvQ — Salman Abdi (@SalmanAabdi) August 30, 2022

Bollywood fans are celebrating on KRK arrest news #KRKArrested .

Bhai log wait Karo, he will comeback to roast bollywood with double entertainment now.

I can’t wait now #BoycottBrahmastra #boycottbrahmastramovie pic.twitter.com/xB9CnrPFk7 — Prakash Gupta® (@GuptaPrakashH) August 30, 2022

Bollywood ka bhala kiya jail to honi hi thi #KRK#KRKArrested pic.twitter.com/5VUUNw7ORu — Solanki Pinakin (@solankipinakin5) August 30, 2022

KRK is known to demean many Bollywood celebs and movies in his tweets. He has been writing against Aamir Khan, Karan Johar and others. The self-acclaimed critic often targets Bollywood celebs and also makes personal attacks on them in his posts on Twitter. While most celebs have refused to give any attention to him or what he does on social media, Taapsee Pannu was recently asked to comment on his tweet against the film industry and she called him a termite who ‘destroys the very fibre of the base they are standing on.’

What do you think of KRK’s arrest?