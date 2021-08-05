Mumbai: Lara Dutta’s transformation as Indira Gandhi for Bell Bottom has left fans shocked. Fans initially struggled to spot Lara Dutta in the trailer and she herself said that the trailer launch event, “If anyone is able to guess, then I will take all their family members free to the theatres.” While Lara’s transformation for the movie is making headlines all over, she took to social media sharing a glimpse of the same.Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar Becomes First Guest To Appear On New Season of Comedy Show

In the BTS video, Lara Dutta can be seen getting ready as Indira for the movie. She talked about the transformation and mentioned that it’s ‘worth it’. Lara also expressed excitement and wrote, “Never had I imagined portraying a personality this pivotal & when I saw how this transformation translated on the screen, everything felt surreal & worth it.✨ Can’t wait for y’all to watch my performance in #BellBottom on the big screen in 3D on 19th Aug💯.” Also Read - Lara Dutta Reveals Why She Signed For Indira Gandhi In Bell Bottom Even Before Reading Script

Even Akshay Kumar shared the video on his social media handle and wrote that Lara ‘nailed it’.

Earlier, Lara Dutta had revealed that she signed the movie even without reading the script and added that it was a great responsibility to play the role of an iconic figure like Indira. “I’m playing Mrs Indira Gandhi in the film. That’s me. All it took was a call and they said that Lara this film is being made and we are casting for Indira Gandhi’s role. That is all it took, before I even heard the script. But yes, of course, there is a great responsibility when you’re portraying somebody who is an iconic figure like her,” the actor had said.

Bell Bottom also features Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi and is set to release in theatres on 19 August. The movie is a spy thriller set in the 80s and is based on the plane hijacks that took India by storm back then.