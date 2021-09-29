Sooryavanshi Release Update: Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi is the first film to be hitting the theatres after 18 months of a lull at the Box Office. As soon as the Maharashtra government announced its decision of reopening the theatres from October, the makers lined up their biggies for the release this year, blocking all the major dates even it means big clashes at the Box Office. However, seems like the makers of Sooryavanshi are not up for any clash.Also Read - Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi vs Salman Khan's Antim: Mahesh Manjrekar Speaks on Possible Box Office Clash This Diwali

As reported by ETimes, the makers of the Akshay-Katrina Kaif starrer have demanded a 100 per cent screen count in multiplexes, which means that no other movie can be screened alongside Sooryavanshi during Diwali. Interestingly, the theatre owners have reportedly agreed to give full screens to Sooryavanshi upon its release on November 5, chucking out Marvel's Eternals and Salman Khan's Antim which is rumoured to be releasing on the same date, though an official announcement is yet to be made.

The report mentioned that the theatre owners are taking it as a justified demand after the makers kept their promise by not giving the film away to an OTT platform and waited for the theatres to re-open.

While Eternals is a big superhero drama that is having a worldwide release on November 5, the makers of Antim have not revealed its release date yet. It’s difficult to assume that Marvel will find another release date for Eternals in India – screens or no screens!

Sooryavanshi’s release is important for the owners of both the single screens and the multiplexes. While multiplexes have been struggling to revive the Box Office, many single screens across the country only work when there’s a film as big as Sooryavanshi up for release. In fact, in states where cinemas have already reopened, there are many halls that will reopen only with Sooryavanshi.

Does this mean a Diwali clash is averted then? Watch out this space for all the latest updates on the Sooryavanshi release!