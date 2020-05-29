Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor has posted an adorable wish for seasoned actor and father-in-law Pankaj Kapur on the occasion of his 66th birthday. Mira on Friday shared a family picture with her ‘Baba’ in the centre looking dashing and in all smiles. The monochrome picture also has half faces of wife Supriya Pathak, son Shahid, and Mira. Dubbing him as the bestest, Mira penned a cheerful birthday note alongside the picture. “Happy Birthday Dad. Nobody is as cool and as warm as you are. In a family of Alphonsos we’re the Safedas! To the bestest ‘Baba’, We love you,” the caption read. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor Gives a Sneak Peak of His Jersey Look, Says Missing Movie Set

Take a look here:



Actor Pankaj Kapur, who has an impressive array of roles under his belt, has contributed immensely to the entertainment industry. Some of his notable works include his performances in 2005 released movie Dus, in the drama film The Blue Umbrella for his role as Nandkishore Khatri and more.

The upcoming sports-drama Jersey will have the father-son duo, Pankaj and Shahid, sharing the big screen together, after winning the hearts of moviegoers with their performance in Shaandaar.

Jersey is a Hindi-remake of a Telugu film of the same name helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The Telugu version received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike. As reported by Mumbai Mirror earlier, the team of Jersey was all set to prepare their film for an April 2020 release, but due to coronavirus pandemic, the entire planning delayed.

The film revolves around a father named Arjun (Nani), a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to cricket in his late thirties because of his desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfill his son’s wish of an Indian jersey as a gift. How he makes it big despite being limited by his age forms the essence of the story.