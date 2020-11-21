Actor-dancer Prabhu Deva is married and the news has been confirmed by his brother Raju Sundaram. Amid speculations of his wedding to a Mumbai-based physiotherapist, Prabhu Deva’s elder brother talked to Times of India and mentioned that the family is happy with the director’s decision and the news is indeed true. Also Read - Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar Wedding Date, Venue, Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Details - All You Need to Know

The daily reported that the popular choreographer has married his physiotherapist named Dr Himani who had treated him for pain in the back and leg. The couple got married in May in Chennai before deciding to have a live-in relationship for two months. The wedding, reported by ETimes, took place at Prabhu Deva's Chennai house and was a very close-knit affair due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Prabhu's family has reportedly met Dr Himani only twice in Mysore. Her family recently flew in from Mumbai for a get-together.

The choregrapher has kept his personal life out of media glare. This is his second marriage after a very public separation with his first wife Ramlatha aka Latha. The buzz in the media suggests that the relationship couldn’t survive owing to the reports of Prabhu’s alleged affair with actor Nayanthara. In 2008, the couple even lost their eldest son to cancer. Other reports floating in the media had suggested that the choreographer was planning to get married to his niece.

Meanwhile, at the work front, Prabhu Deva is busy with a slew of films lined up to release next year. He will be seen wearing a director’s hat with Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which is expected to hit the screens during Eid 2021. He also has many South Indian films in the pipeline as an actor.

Our best wishes to Prabhu Deva and Dr Himani!