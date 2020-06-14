Actor Sonu Sood, who has been helping migrant workers by sending them back to their homes, has now come to the aid of his R…Rajkumar co-star Surendra Rajan. The actor had come down to Mumbai to shoot for a web series when the lockdown was announced in March and he has been stranded in Mumbai ever since. As per the Navbharat Times report, Sonu came to know about Rajan’s plight and assured him that he will send him back to his home before June 18. Also Read - Real-Life Hero! Sonu Sood Helps Man Reach Varanasi to Perform Last Rites of His Wife

Rajan, who also appeared in Sanjay Dutt starrer Munna Bhai MBBS, applauded Sonu's work and said, "Sonu Sood's work is amazing and I am surprised that a man is working like this. One cannot do this unless he has a tremendous will to help people from within. He is doing extraordinary work and people like Sonu Sood are rare."

Revealing that he has run out of money to pay rent, he said, "One of my disciples paid Rs 45,000 for three months. I also got help from the RSS as they gave me ration."

Speaking about being in touch with Sanjay Dutt and seeking help from him, he revealed, “I could have asked him for help but I did not want to rely on anyone.”

Speaking about helping migrant workers, he said that it has been an emotional journey. He was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times, “It has been an extremely emotional journey for me, as my heart pains to see these migrants staying away from their homes and trying to walk all the way home. I will continue sending migrants home until the last migrant reunites with his family and loved ones. This is something really close to my heart and I will give it my all.”