Bollywood Actress Molested, Death Threats Given: Mumbai Police Registers FIR

A Bollywood actress filed an FIR at Juhu Police Station after she was molested by a financier.

A Bollywood actress (name withheld) was sexually assaulted by a movie financier following which a Juhu Police filed an FIR against the financier under sections 354, 506, and 509 of the IPC, and an investigation has been started.

The accuser allegedly raped the actress while pretending to give her money for a film, according to the complaint. However, the accused began verbally harassing the actress when she rebelled. The accused even threatened to kill the actress in this regard.

This is a developing story…

