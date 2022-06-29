‘So Hot’! Esha Gupta Drops More Sensuous Pictures: Esha Gupta is on a hotness spree as she dropped more sensuous picture in her sexy white bodycon dress. Esha is known for boldly posing in western attires and gracing Indian ethnic wear as well. Esha, who is a fitness enthusiast often mesmerizes fans with her enchanting exotic beach vacation as well as party and fashion event pictures on her Instagram handle. Esha never shies away from flaunting her hot bod and is often adored by her 8.6 million Instagram followers. Esha was showered with overwhelmingly flattering comments by netizens who were in awe of her hot and sizzling pictures.Also Read - Aashram Actress Tridha Choudhury's Bold Video in Neon Yellow Bikini Burns The Internet - Watch Hot Video

Esha Gets Thumbs up From Netizens

Esha looks drop dead gorgeous in jaw dropping picture as she poses in white bodycon dress with chain detailing. Esha is smoking hot as always in white figure-hugging dress from Elisabetta Franchi worth Rs 56,036. Esha captioned her post as, “Serendipity.” Esha was hailed for her sex appeal and glamorous look by netizens. A fan commented, “So hot.” Another netizen wrote “Goddess.” A user also wrote, “🔥🔥HOT🔥🔥.” Also Read - Esha Gupta Oozes Hotness in Sexy White Bodycon Dress With Chain Detailing, Fan Asks ‘Gupta Ji Bomb Hain’ – See Reactions

Esha was recently seen in Aashram 3 and her hot chemistry with Bobby Deol was praised by her fans.



