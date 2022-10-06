Vikram Vedha Box Office Collection Day 6: Vikram Vedha, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, continues with its underwhelming performance at the Box Office. After its six-day run, the film has managed to collect around Rs 55 crore. This also includes the earnings made on the Dussehra festive-off. The Pushkar-Gayatri directorial collected around Rs 7 crore on Wednesday.Also Read - Vikram Vedha Box Office Collection Day 3: Not Even Rs 50 Crore For Hrithik Roshan's Film in Opening Weekend - Check Detailed Collection Report

There were huge expectations from the film considering its star appeal. However, Vikram Vedha remained mild at the Box Office and didn't really contribute much to the industry in terms of Box Office figures. A Hrithik starrer is expected to rake in Rs 100 crore at least in its opening week but for Vikram Vedha, fetching a century even in its entire theatrical run seems difficult.

Vikram Vedha is the Hindi remake of R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathy's film of the same name. The reports are rife that the makers are thinking to convert it into a series by working on part 2 already.

Meanwhile, Ponniyin Selvan 1, the Tamil film directed by Mani Ratnam, has set the Box Office on fire. Its worldwide collection after 6 days is believed to have crossed Rs 250 crore. The film features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Chiyaan Vikram, and Karthi among others.

