Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan finally shared the first glimpse of her second baby on Instagram. The actor made a special post on the occasion of International Women's Day and shared a beautiful picture on Monday morning. Looking straight into the camera with the baby resting on her shoulder, Kareena wrote, "There's nothing women can't do, Happy Women's Day my loves" (sic)

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan became parents to their second child last month. The couple is now proud parents to two boys. While they are yet to officially introduce their second boy to the world, this tiny glimpse definitely does wonders for her fans who have been waiting with a long sigh to see the little bundle of joy. Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's post here: