Mumbai: Another Bollywood actor who tested positive for novel coronavirus is megastar Aamir Khan. He has isolated himself in his home and following all the COVID-19 guidelines. Aamir, who is prepping for Laal Singh Chaddha, asked near and dear ones to get themselves tested who came close to him. The actor's representative issued a statement that read: "Mr Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self-quarantine, following all the protocols and he's doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern."

A source close to Aamir Khan told entertainment portal Pinkvilla, "Aamir has tested positive for the virus, and has home quarantined himself. He has also informed his staff to take the test, to take all the necessary precautions and follow all the guidelines. He will resume shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha after he completely recovers."

A week ago, Aamir had quit social media and revealed the reason to paps about this decision. He said that he was not very active on social media anyway, "Aap log apni theories mat lagaiye. Main apni thunki mein rahta hoon. Social media pe hu kahaan main! Mujhe laga ki yaar waise bhi kuch daalta nahi hu main. (You must not apply your theories. I am always lost in my own world. Am I even there on social media? I anyway don't post much on social media)." He further mentioned that he will continue to communicate with his fans through media and paparazzi. Khan also urged everyone to not speculate anything unnecessarily.