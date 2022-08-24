Vikram Vedha Teaser: The makers of Vikram Vedha released the teaser of the film on Wednesday on YouTube and other social media platforms. One look at it and you know you are in for a mass action entertainer with stunning faces like Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan headlining the film.Also Read - Did Hrithik Roshan Refuse to Shoot in UP? Vikram Vedha Makers Break Silence

The teaser of Vikram Vedha promises lots of action, swag, confusion, romance and a thrilling ride, at the end of which the audience might question their sense of right and wrong. The film, written and directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, is the remake of a 2017 Tamil film with the same title. It featured R Madhavan in the role of inspector Vikram, and Vijay Sethupathi as Vedha, the roles that are being played by Saif and Hrithik, respectively in its Hindi version.

CHECK VIKRAM VEDHA TEASER STARRING HRITHIK ROSHAN-SAIF ALI KHAN:



The teaser shows a glimpse of Radhika Apte who plays the role of Vikram’s (Saif) wife. Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani and Sharib Hashmi play other important roles in one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The screenplay of Vikram Vedha is written by Neeraj Pandey. He has also co-produced the film with S Sashikanth, Chakravarthy Ramachandra, Shital Bhatia and Bhushan Kumar. The music of the film is created by Vishal-Shekhar and its impact can be seen in the background throughout the entire teaser.

Vikram Vedha is loosely based on the Indian folktale Baital Pachisi. In the story, Vikram, a decorated police inspector assembles a team to nab a dreaded gangster named Vedha but things change when the latter simply surrenders himself voluntarily. During his interrogation, he offers to narrate three stories to Vikram to change his sense of black and white. The Tamil version of the film was a blockbuster success and the Hindi version is slated to release in theatres on September 30.

Did you like the teaser of Vikram Vedha? Are you ready to be a part of this twisted ride? Watch this space for all the latest updates on the film!