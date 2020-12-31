With theatres being shutdown and the pandemic ruining their plans to socialise, 2020 might have been a troublesome year for our Bollywood celebs but they are very hopeful about 2021. Most B’town celebs have moved out of Mumbai to ring in the New Year festivities with their friends and family members. Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani, Sonali Bendre-Goldie Behl, and Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla among many others are currently vacationing at various places in and outside India to welcome 2021 with all cheer and joy. Here’s the list of who’s celebrating the New Year where: Also Read - Disha Patani Posts New Picture in Bikini, Tiger Shroff Flaunts His Washboard Abs - New Year Pictures From Maldives

1. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

It’s a family trip for Ranbir-Alia who are out to celebrate the New Year festivities in Ranthambore. The couple is ringing in the new year with Ranbir’s mom Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara Sahni. The internet is filled with photos of the entire family having a lot of fun between the wild and nature’s bliss.

2. Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor

Arjun-Malaika are in Goa and are celebrating New Year with Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora at her Goa house. The stunning property is just perfect for quiet celebrations, rejuvenate, and soak in the Goan sun while welcoming a new year with new hopes and challenges. Malaika has been sharing many beautiful pictures from Goa.

3. Disha Patani-Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Disha have flown to the Maldives to welcome the New Year. The couple is having fun and posing with the white sand, the sprawling sea, and swanky yachts in the background. Just a day after reaching the Maldives, Disha shared a picture of herself posing in a yellow bikini while Tiger flashed his washboard abs.

4. Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer, as they are popularly called, are vacationing in India’s pink city Jaipur. The couple decided to keep their celebrations low-key and rooted in Indian culture as they travelled to the beautiful city if Jaipur to ring in New Year 2021.

5. Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill

The TV’s favourite couple – Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are celebrating the New Year in Goa. The couple flew there to shoot for their upcoming Valentine’s Day special video but they decided to stay there for some more time to welcome the New Year together. Their pictures and videos in which they are seen dancing at a party are all over the internet.

6. Sonali Bendre- Goldie Behl

Actor Sonali Bendre and her family have flown to Seychelles for the New Year. The senior actor took to Instagram to share a few photos of the entire family enjoying star-gazing just before welcoming 2021 together.

7. Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter

It came out as a surprise when Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter flew together to have fun in the Maldives. The young couple who was recently seen in Khaali Peeli movie has been sharing many stunning pictures from the Maldives. However, fans are still waiting to see them posing together in at least one frame.

8. Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra

The rumoured couple is also vacationing in the Maldives. Kiara recently dropped a super sexy photo of herself posing across the sea and her fans were left smitten. They were spotted at the Mumbai Airport as they left for the Maldives together.

9. Sunny Leone

Actor Sunny Leone has travelled to Goa for New Year. The actor was clicked at the Mumbai airport last evening and today, she posted a picture of herself posing at a Goan beach, gearing up for a happy new year!

