Bollywood Celebs And Their Holiday Homes: Bollywood stars lead opulent lifestyles with expensive residences and other riches. But where do these celebrities go on vacation amidst all these luxuries? Your favourite Bollywood celebs are happy owners of vacation homes that resemble five-star hotels. We have compiled a list of Bollywood celebs with majestic vacation houses.

1. Shah Rukh Khan in Alibaug

SRK's vacation home in Alibaug is a stunning villa with a helipad and a pool that spans 20,000 square meters. It has a treehouse for tiny AbRam and all the modern comforts. In this stark white mansion, SRK is said to have held numerous parties.

2. Salman Khan in Panvel

Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel, which includes a beautiful green yard, a horse stable, a magnificent pool, and a stylish gym, is one of the most talked-about vacation houses in Bollywood, especially after the actor was confined there and has since hosted multiple gatherings.

3. Sonam Kapoor in London

Sonam Kapoor, who is pregnant with her first child with her husband Anand Ahuja, spends a lot of time in London, where the couple also has a magnificent vacation home. Her vacation home in London is nothing short of amazing, with British architecture, hand-carved closets, and an exceptional collection of antiques.

4. Aishwarya Rai in Dubai

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, have a luxurious home in Dubai that they frequently use for vacations. Their house offers every amenity imaginable and is located in Jumeirah Golf Estates’ Sanctuary Falls neighbourhood in Dubai. Their vacation home is too wonderful to be true with walk-in closets, picturesque swimming pools, a large personal golf course, a designer kitchen, and a planted garden with a sight to swoon over.

5. Kangana Ranaut in Manali

Kangana Ranaut is the owner of the serene Kangana Heights neighbourhood in Manali. The hand-painted wood panelling in the grand mansion’s entrance is a luxurious stop that will instantly transport you to the mountaintop. The modest house, according to the actress, is perfect for holding parties and has a stunning view of the mountains.

What do you think about their opulent holiday homes? Let us know!