Bollywood Drug Case latest news: On Wednesday, The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor in the drugs probe. However, Rakul claims she has not received a summon by NCB for interrogation, either in Mumbai or in Hyderabad. The actor was said to appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau today for interrogation at 11 am. So, she may not come today at the NCB office.

When asked about this to NCB, the officers in the drugs case claims that Rakul Preet Singh is making excuses to not join the drug probe. According to NCB, they tried contacting Rakul Preet on Wednesday, September 23 but could not, after which they sent her the summon digitally through the mail. A senior NCB official KPS Malhotra said, "Her summons were issued and she was contacted through various platforms including the phone no available. There has been no response so far from her. It's just an excuse… She will not join probe today".

Rakul Preet's team released a statement on behalf of her and said that she has not received any summons yet. The NCB official also said that the actor will be summoned again and if she again denies, it will create a problem as the agency may issue a nonbailable warrant.

Meanwhile, fashion designer Simone Khambatta reaches NCB guest house today, Thursday morning for interrogation in the drugs probe. Her name appeared in the drugs chat with Rhea Chakraborty. Simone is a childhood friend of Ranveer Singh.

Shruti Modi, Simone Khambatta and Rakul Preet were summoned today, September 24. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone, who is in Goa, is called for questioning on September 25. Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have been summoned on September 26.

Rhea Chakraborty’s and her brother Showik Chakraborty’s application will be heard today. Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has released an official statement which states that the hearing will be taken up today (September 24). Rhea has claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput used to procure and consume drugs while she is innocent.