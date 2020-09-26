Bollywood Drug Case: Shraddha Kapoor who has starred in the 2019 film Chhichhore alongside the late Sushant Singh Rajput was asked to reach the NCB office for interrogation in the drug probe related to the SSR death case. Shraddha’s name was given by Sushant’s farmhouse caretaker and the Lonavala boatman. She has been named to have joined the late actor at his Lonavala farmhouse for parties many times. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Admits Drug Chats With Karishma Prakash, Shraddha Kapoor Denies Consuming Narcotics

Shraddha Kapoor told anti-narcotics officials that she has attended the party but did not consume drugs. According to IndiaTV report, Shraddha Kapoor has admitted in her interrogation with NCB that she has seen Sushant Singh Rajput consuming drugs in his vanity van and sometimes during the shoot of the film on sets. NCB also showed Shraddha her drug chat with Jaya Saha. The actress has denied consuming drugs.

The NCB has also shown Shraddha Kapoor her drug chat with Jaya Saha, a former talent manager of SSR. The actress was summoned on the basis of the alleged drug chats and this morning, Shraddha arrived around 11:45 AM at the NCB Zonal Office.

Shraddha Kapoor said that a party was held at the Pawana guesthouse of SSR after the release of the film Chhichhore. She informed NCB that weed and alcohol were being consumed there but denies having consumed any drugs. She mentioned that there were 6 to 7 people at the party at Sushant’s farmhouse.

Shraddha also attended his last rites of SSR with other actors from the film’s team. Now, she is under the scanner of the NCB due to the alleged link with the drug nexus and the agency is trying to probe details about her alleged chats with Jaya Saha who was Sushant Singh Rajput’s former talent manager.

Apart from Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone are also being probed by the NCB today.