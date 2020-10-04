Filmmaker Kshitij Prasad, who has been remanded into judicial custody till October 6 in the drug probe case, told the special NDPS court on Saturday that he is being ‘coerced’ into falsely implicating Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, and Dino Morea in the case. A report published in Mumbai Mirror quoted the former employee of Dharma Productions telling the court that he has been harassed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and was forced to give a false statement. Also Read - Dharma Productions’ Executive Producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad Remanded to Judicial Custody Till October 6

He said that the NCB officials were ‘constantly threatening and coercing’ him to falsely implicate Karan Johar. Prasad added that he was repeatedly threatened by the agency to drag Ranbir, Dino, Arjun, and a few employees of Dharma Productions in the investigation. The filmmaker said that the agency has been preparing many fake statements on its own and asking him to sign them which he has refused despite repeated harassment both mentally and emotionally. Also Read - NCB Wants to Falsely Implicate Karan Johar: Director Kshitij Prasad

NCB forcing me to make false statements: Kshitij Also Read - NCB Seeks Dharma Production’s Employee Kshitij Ravi Prasad's Custody Extension in Drug Case

“While recording my statement, the NCB has been consistently threatening and coercing me to make statements against Karan Johar and other officials of Dharma Productions and that in the event I did not, they would false implicate my wife and other family members,” Prasad told the daily.

The director’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, said that they had requested the court for judicial custody of Prasad and the judge granted the same. “When the judge asked Prasad if he had any complaint he made his statement. The judge then perused the statements recorded by the NCB and directed the officers concerned to remain present, but the prosecution stated that the officer had been hospitalised with suspected COVID symptoms. We requested the court to remand Prasad in judicial custody, which it did,” he explained.

In its statement to the court, Prasad went on to allege that the statement recorded by the NCB is ‘involuntary’ and contains a few things that have been ‘unilaterally included by the officers without consent; they are completely false.’

NCB says Prasad making up stories

Meanwhile, the NCB has denied all the allegations of harassing and mentally torturing Prasad. In his statement to the daily, Mutha Ashok Jain, deputy director-general of NCB, said that the agency cannot share the details of the statement and the investigation but can ensure that the submitted statements have not been altered and Prasad’s allegations against them are false.

In the remand application for the director, the NCB mentioned that he had been behaving arrogant, adamant, and refused to sign the statement given by him. The agency said, “He was trying to bargain hard for putting his signature on the statement in lieu of removal of Section 27A (punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders) of the NDPS Act.

The federal anti-narcotics agency has claimed that Prasad has been involved in buying and supplying drugs. It believes that the director allegedly paid a peddler, another accused, Rs 35,00 each time for 50 grams of the drug.

Sushant Singh Rajput was not murdered

In other related news, the AIIMS report submitted to the CBI in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case ruled out the murder theory. The report dismissed claims of ‘poisoning and strangling’ in SSR’s death and concluded that the actor had died of hanging and it was a ‘case of death by suicide.’ The CBI is now likely to probe the original case of abetment to suicide that was registered by the late actor’s father KK Singh.