The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had summoned actor Rakul Preet Singh today, September 25 and she was interrogated for more than 4 hours by a team who is probing the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Rakul was summoned because of her drug chats with Rhea Chakraborty. According to a report on Times Now, Rakul, who has been a part of anti-drug campaigns, confessed that she had a chat with Rhea but strongly denied procuring or consuming any type of drugs. During the course of the interrogation with the NCB, Rakul Preet Singh also claimed that she had no relation with any drug peddlers.

The NCB must have asked Rakul Preet Singh about Rhea Chakraborty that where did she meet her, does she know anything about the Bollywood drug link, did Rhea supply drugs.

The probe is widening on a daily basis and new names are coming out. Apart from Rakul, Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash was also summoned. Padukone's name has also come up in the case and will be questioned on Saturday.

The NCB has also summoned actors Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Dharma Production’s Executive Kshitij Prasad. The NCB has seized drugs from Kshitij’s place and has taken him for questioning. However, they also confirmed that the Dharma Productions Executive Producer will be taken into custody after his interrogation.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty is lodged in Byculla jail, Mumbai following her arrest by NCB and subsequent to that, being sent to judicial custody till October 6. She has moved the Bombay High Court, and in her petition, Rhea claims innocence in the drug case for which she has been arrested and stated that she “has not committed any crime whatsoever. The next hearing on her bail plea will be on September 28, Monday.