Bollywood Drug Scandal: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is enlarging its probe in the drugs angle in the SSR death case as the agency has summoned the late actor’s ex-manager Shruti Modi and talent manager Jaya Saha for questioning. They have come multiple times for the interrogation. As per the latest interrogation, there is a massive development in the drug-case. Jyoti Saha has implicated more names and that too of male actors. Also Read - Bollywood Drug Scandal: WhatsApp Gives Clarification on Security After NCB Retrieves Chats

If the reports are to be believed, Jaya Saha has named four male stars, who will be probed by the NCB soon. Jaya has been questioned for several hours over three days. During her question, it was reported that producer Madhu Mantena’s name has come forward. Madhu Mantena was then summoned by the NCB and he appeared for questioning on Wednesday. As per the Times Now reports, Jaya has now named at least more ‘A-listers’. Also Read - SSR-Drug Case: NCB to Quiz Showik Chakraborty And Dipesh Sawant in Taloja Jail

Meanwhile, in a significant development, Bollywood celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta, Deepika Padukone have been summoned by the NCB. Simone reached before the NCB today. Deepika, Rakul will come tomorrow. Also Read - Why no Summons For Kangana Ranaut Who Admitted to Taking Drugs: Nagma Questions NCB

Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan were in Goa in the morning and now they have cut their Goa trip short to come back to Mumbai in the case. Deepika was in Goa to shoot for an upcoming film along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey. She left her five-star resort in North Goa’s Sinquerim beach village, for the Dabolim international airport, from where she will be travelling to Mumbai in a special chartered flight.

Before leaving for Mumbai, Deepika also met members from her legal team at the resort, sources said. The sudden dash to Mumbai comes in wake of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probe, in which a 2017 WhatsApp message allegedly between the actor and her talent manager Karishma Prakash surfaced where the duo was reportedly discussing banned substances. Prakash is a colleague of Jaya Saha at Kwan.