Twenty-five officials from the Mumbai office of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), who are working on Bollywood drugs racket case, have tested positive for Covid-19. Out of 25 employees, 20 have been sent to home quarantine. Additional NCB officials from various locations like Bengaluru, Indore and Ahmedabad have been called to join the drug case investigation. A report in Mumbai Mirror has reported that an official has been side-lined from the probe after senior NCB officials learned that he was involved in leaking vital information related to the probe to a media-person from national television news channel. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Was The Only Consumer, If He Had Been Alive He Would Have Been Booked: Rhea’s Lawyer

NCB official said, “After a few NCB team members showed some symptoms, their tests were conducted. Twenty-five personnel have tested Covid-19 positive, of which 20 have been sent on home quarantine, while five personnel have been admitted at Seven Hills Hospital. Fiftee personnel have been called from other NCB units including Goa, Ahmedabad, Indore, Bengaluru and Chennai units to assist us in the on-going probe”. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Actor's Viscera Report States 'No Trace of Poison', Confirms Maha HM

The official further said, “Part of Rhea’s statement was leaked to a journalist from a news channel, after which we checked mobile records of the team members and zeroed in on the officer. We have prepared a report in the matter and have sent it to our headquarter in Delhi. The officer might also face departmental inquiry”. Also Read - Drug Nexus Case: Bombay High Court Reserves Its Order On Bail Plea of Rhea Chakraborty, Showik

A few weeks ago, when one NCB official was tested positive, Sushant Singh Rajput’s former business manager was sent back. She was called for the interrogation by the NCB officials in connection with a drug case.