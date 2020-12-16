Drugs Probe in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday summoned actor Arjun Rampal for the second time in the drug case probe. The actor was asked to appear before the agency on Wednesday, i.e. December 16. However, Arjun has sought time till December 21 to appear before NCB. A tweet on ANI confirms, “Mumbai: Actor Arjun Rampal seeks time till 21st December, to appear before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). NCB had summoned the actor today in a drug-related case probe.” Also Read - Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella's Brother Agisilaos Demetriades Gets Bail in Drugs Case, Asked Not to Leave Mumbai Without Informing

During NCB’s raid, the officials had seized electronic gadgets such as laptops, mobile phones and tablets from his residence. Notably, Arjun Rampal was questioned by the NCB on November 13 in the matter. Also Read - NCB Again Summons Arjun Rampal in Drugs Case, Actor to be Questioned on December 16

The NCB had conducted a raid at the actor’s residence last month on November 9. Apart from Arjun, his partner Gabriella Demetriades was also called in for questioning. The couple was summoned individually after Gabriella’s brother Agisialos Demetriades was arrested in the same case. As for the medicine, which was reportedly seized at his property, the actor said that it was prescribed by a doctor. He had also handed over the prescription to the NCB. Also Read - Bollywood Drugs Case: Phones of Rhea, Deepika, Sara, Shraddha Among 85 Gadgets Sent For Data Extraction by NCB

After questioning over a month, Arjun Rampal had denied his connection with drugs. He had told SpotBoye, “I have nothing to do with drugs, now even the NCB is satisfied. I have submitted a valid prescription of the tablets found at my residence. The officers are really doing a good job. They are asking about those who are linked to the cases being investigated. It’s wrong to malign someone’s image and I am cooperating with the agency.”

On Tuesday, the special NDPS court has granted bail to the actor’s girlfriend Gabriella’s brother Agisilaos Demetriades. The court asked for a surety of Rs 50,000. It also asked Demetriades to submit his passport and not to leave the city without informing the Narcotics Control Bureau.