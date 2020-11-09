After arresting Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife Shabana Saeed in the drugs case, the the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team is currently raiding the Bandra residence of well-known actor Arjun Rampal. In October, Arjun’s partner Gabriella Demetriades‘ brother Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested by the NCB in the drugs case. Designer Gabriella is actor Arjun Rampal‘s partner and the mother of his third child Arik Rampal. Also Read - NCB Arrests Producer Firoz Nadiadwala's Wife in The Bollywood Drugs Case, Deets Inside

Agisilaos was in possession of drugs when the cops nabbed him at a resort in Lonavala. The 30-year-old South African was found in possession of marijuana and alprazolam, both of which are banned drugs in the country. He was arrested for questioning.

On Sunday, Bollywood's popular producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife Shabana was arrested by the anti-drugs agency after some 10 grams of marijuana was allegedly found at their Mumbai home in raids. Firoz has reached the NCB office on Monday after the officials summoned him.