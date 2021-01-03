The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has detained a Tollywood actor on Saturday night during a raid at a hotel in Mumbai’s Mira Road, reports news agency ANI. The news agency shared a tweet: “Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) detained a Tollywood actress last night during a raid at a hotel in Mira Road, Mumbai. Drug peddler Chand Mohammad caught red-handed while drug supplier Saaed is still absconding. 400 gms MD worth Rs 8-10 lakhs seized in last night operations: NCB”. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty is Quiet, Doesn't Speak Much: Rumi Jaffrey Reveals How She's Dealing With Harassment in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

The NCB arrested a drug suspect at Bandra Railway station on Saturday, January 2 and recovered 400 gram of MD (Mephedrine) from Bandra area, an NCB official said. Sameer Wankhede, NCB's Zonal Director informed that a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the said accused.

"NCB Mumbai intercepted a suspect at Gurunanak Marg, Bandra Railway station (west) on 02/01/2021, and recovered 400 gram of MD from Chand Shaikh, resident of Bandra area in person and from his scooty," the NCB official said in a press note.

Further investigation is underway and NCB is searching for another suspect.

The NCB has exaggerated its investigation into the alleged Bollywood drugs case after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Several actors have been arrested and summoned in connection with its probe in the drugs case.