The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has reportedly sought clarification from filmmaker Karan Johar on the viral video in which many Bollywood celebs were seen partying at his residence last year. The video has been discussed and debated widely after many politicians called out Johar and the celebs seen in the footage for allegedly consuming drugs. The filmmaker though had denied the allegations and maintained that it was a regular party and no drugs were consumed by anyone at his residence.

News channel NDTV reported the same quoting their resource inside the agency. The news website also published a story carrying the NCB sources that read, "Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has been asked to explain a widely-circulated video taken at his home last year, in which drugs can allegedly be seen being consumed, NCB sources said late Thursday night". The news of the agency asking the director to talk about the video is surprising after Mutha Ashok Jain, NCB South-Western Region Deputy Director-General told the media in September this year that they were not summoning Johar or anyone for the video. He had said that 'there's no connection of the video with the case' three months back.

The party at Johar's residence took place in June 2019. On September 25 this year, after many people demanded an investigation into the video, the director released an official statement through his social media handles and maintained that it was a normal get-together where no drugs were consumed. "I am reiterating that the allegations are completely baseless and false. No narcotics substance was consumed in the party. I WOULD LIKE TO UNEQUIVOCALLY ONCE AGAIN STATE THAT I DO NOT CONSUME NARCOTICS AND I DO NOT PROMOTE OR ENCOURAGE CONSUMPTION OF ANY SUCH SUBSTANCE," he had written in the statement.

NCB has been probing an alleged Bollywood drugs syndicate under which the team has arrested many people including Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and has questioned celebs including Arjun Rampal, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh among others.