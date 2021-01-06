In the ongoing drug case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has now summoned Arjun Rampal’s sister Komal Rampal for questioning. Komal was told to appear at the NCB office in Mumbai at 11 am today, January 6, 2020. The details of her line of questioning haven’t been shared, however, it is believed that the NCB found certain discrepancies in a prescription of a tablet submitted by Arjun Rampal, and they want to look into it further. Also Read - Drugs Case: Tollywood Actor Arrives at NCB Office- Photos

The NCB officials recovered a medicinal substance from the actor’s residence during the raid, which according to them is a controlled substance covered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Also Read - Dhaakad: Arjun Rampal, French Cinematographer Tetsuo Nagata Join Kangana Ranaut's High-Octane Action Film

Arjun had earlier said the officials that the medicines found in his home belonged to his dog and sister. He told the media outside the NCB office that “I have nothing to do with drugs, now even the NCB is satisfied. I have submitted a valid prescription of the tablets found at my residence. The officers are really doing a good job. They are asking about those who are linked to the cases being investigated. It’s wrong to malign someone’s image and I am cooperating with the agency,” Also Read - Bollywood Drugs Case: NCB Arrests Tollywood Actor During Raid at Mumbai’s Hotel

Earlier, Arjun and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades have been interrogated in the same drug case. The sources have revealed that the NCB suspects the doctor’s prescription submitted by Arjun is fake. The medicines were found at the actor’s residence during a raid conducted by the agency last month.

The NCB is verifying details of the prescription since the team did not find any medical paper for the banned medicine while searching for it during the raid.

Komal Rampal is a Miss India finalist (1994), ex-air hostess and currently a spa consultant.