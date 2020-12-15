Mumbai/New Delhi: In the latest development in Bollywood drugs case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has sent 85 gadgets belonging to B-Town celebs to the Directorate of Forensic Science (DFS) in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, media reports said. Also Read - Bollywood Drugs Case: NCB Arrests Celebrity Hairstylist Suraj Godambe in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe

Media reports quoting sources said the extracted data includes deleted voice clips, videos, chats and the mobile numbers from which these were sent.

The NCB has also sent 25 samples of the drugs seized from raids in Mumbai for forensic analyzation and is sending more. The forensic lab's analysis will ascertain the quality of drugs so they can zero-in on the supplier network and track down buyers.

Majority of the 85 gadgets sent for data extraction are mobile phones of Bollywood celebs, their acquaintances and drug peddlers that were seized during the NCB’s probe in three cases. The gadgets also includes tablets, pen drives and two laptops.

According to sources, the mobile phones sent for data extraction belong to Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal and their alleged associates.

The NCB has asked the DFS to establish a link of forwarded calls and messages to establish the chain of drug buyers.

The NCB began its investigation in the case after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sent chats related to drug procurement and consumption by celebs connected to Sushant Singh Rajput following his death in June.