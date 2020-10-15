Bollywood Drugs Probe Update: While actor Rhea Chakraborty has been granted bail in the drugs probe related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, many other big names continue to be inside the jail. Former executive producer Kshitij Prasad who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 26, filed a bail application in the special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on Monday. On Wednesday, the NCB opposed the bail plea and maintained that he was actively linked with various drug peddlers in the city and his arrest has been made under the most stringent section of the NDPS Act – Section 27-A (punishment for illicit traffic and harbouring offenders). Also Read - Here's Why ED Conducted Searches at Dinesh Vijan's Office in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

As reported by Mumbai Mirror, Prasad, in his bail application, had claimed that the NCB had forcefully applied Section 27-A against him and he had got no links with alleged drug peddler Sanket Patel. The agency earlier said that the producer’s name emerged in the investigation after Patel mentioned his name during questioning. This was refuted by Prasad in his bail application adding that not just he never met Patel but the latter also could not recognise him. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta is Back on Social Media, Says 'There Were Multiple Log in So Deactivated My Accounts'

As per the NCB, the call data records of both Patel and Prasad showed that they were at the same place at the same time and that they are known to each other for a long time. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Deletes Her Instagram, Twitter Accounts on Day of Actor’s Four-Month Death Anniversary

Prasad had earlier claimed that the NCB had been asking him to falsely implicate Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Arjun Rampal, and Dino Morea among others in the case. Earlier, the producer told the daily, “While recording my statement, the NCB has been consistently threatening and coercing me to make statements against Karan Johar and other officials of Dharma Productions and that in the event I did not, they would false implicate my wife and other family members.” NCB had refuted all the claims.