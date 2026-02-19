Home

Bollywood filmmaker MM Baig found dead at his residence after neighbours raise alarm over...

Filmmaker MM Baig was discovered dead at his residence after neighbours reported a foul smell. Authorities arrived at the scene to investigate, while friends and family express shock over the sudden demise of the Bollywood filmmaker.

Veteran filmmaker MM Baig, known for his contributions to Hindi cinema and as the father of popular child artist Baby Guddu, was found dead at his residence. He was in his 70s.

How did MM Baig die?

According to his publicist, Hanif Zaveri, Baig had been unwell for some time, and concern grew when he did not step out of his house for several days. “He was unwell for quite some time. Since he didn’t come out of the house for four-five days, the neighbours complained to the cops about a foul smell coming from his house,” Zaveri said, confirming the unfortunate news.

