Home

Entertainment

Bollywood filmmaker MM Baig found dead at his residence after neighbours raise alarm over...

Bollywood filmmaker MM Baig found dead at his residence after neighbours raise alarm over…

Filmmaker MM Baig was discovered dead at his residence after neighbours reported a foul smell. Authorities arrived at the scene to investigate, while friends and family express shock over the sudden demise of the Bollywood filmmaker.

Veteran filmmaker MM Baig, a respected figure in Hindi cinema and father of popular child artist Baby Guddu, was found dead at his home. He was in his 70s and had quietly contributed to the film industry for decades. The sudden news has left fans and colleagues in shock, as he had remained largely private in recent years.

How did MM Baig die?

The news was confirmed by Baig’s publicist Hanif Zaveri, who revealed that the filmmaker had been unwell for some time. Concern grew when he did not step out of his house for several days. “He was unwell for quite some time. Since he didn’t come out of the house for four-five days, the neighbours complained to the cops about a foul smell coming from his house,” Zaveri stated.

Following the complaint, the police arrived at the residence and discovered Baig’s body. Details regarding the exact cause of death are still awaited, and authorities are likely to conduct a formal investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding his passing.

Who was MM Baig?

MM Baig had been associated with several notable projects over his career. He was involved with the historical drama Razia Sultan and directed the family drama Chhoti Bahu (1994). His work also included films like Dost Garibon Ka and Souten. Baig was known not only for his direction but also for his technical expertise and nurturing presence on set.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

He began his career assisting legendary filmmakers Rakesh Roshan and J. Om Prakash on commercial hits such as Kala Bazaar and Kishen Kanhaiya. Beyond directing, Baig was a skilled performance coach, helping several superstars including Hrithik Roshan with diction and voice modulation before their debuts.

More about MM Baig

Baig’s daughter, Baby Guddu, became a familiar face in Hindi films during the 1980s. While his family has not yet issued an official statement, colleagues remember him as a calm and supportive mentor who guided many aspiring actors and technicians in the industry. His contribution to Hindi cinema spans decades, leaving a lasting impact through both his films and mentorship.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.