Abhay Deol Calls Anurag Kashyap 'Gaslighter': Actor Abhay Deol is known for not pulling any punches when it comes to speaking his mind. The actor recently opened up on his views on Bollywood, celebs, endorsing fairness creams, his former co-stars Farhan Akhtar and Hrithik Roshan. Abhay in an inteview with Bollywood Hungama also gave his straight views on filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

Abhay Calls Anurag Gaslighter

On his interview with BH, Abhay was answering some candid questions about Bollywood film industry. When asked about the changes in Bollywood pre and post pandemic, Abhay replied “Forced to embrace change.” When asked what is one thing Bollywood can learn from the actor’s upcoming film Jungle Cry, Abhay pointed out, “Embracing diversity.” On being quizzed what’s one thing Bollywood stars should stop pretending about themselves, the Jungle Cry actor took a witty jibe saying, “They should stop pretending that they like each other.” As Anurag Kashyap’s name surfaced in the quiz round, Abhay made a sharp remark saying, “Gaslighter.”

Anurag Vs Abhay Rift Since Dev D!

In an older interview, Anurag had recalled working with his Dev D actor as a daunting experience. The Choked director had once told, “It was painfully difficult to work with him. I don’t really have great memories with him. And haven’t talked to him much since I finished shooting.” Anurag had stated, “He wanted to do artistic movies but also wanted the mainstream benefits. The benefits and luxuries of being a ‘Deol’. He would stay in a five-star hotel while the entire crew stayed in Paharganj for a film that was made on a very tight budget. Also the reason a lot of his directors went away from him.” The filmmaker said that Abhay wasn’t there to promote Dev D as the latter was going through some emotional turmoil. According to Anurag, Abhay felt betrayed by him due to which the both haven’t spoken again.”

Abhay’s new sports drama Jungle Cry is about twelve underprivileged children from the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences in Orissa, India who compete in the prestigious U14 Rugby World Cup in England. The film is directed by Bheja Fry fame, Sagar Ballary.

