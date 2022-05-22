Disha Patani Throws Flying Kicks in Gym Video: Actor Disha Patani known to be a fitness enthusiast never misses an opportunity to impress her fans. The actor otherwise known for posting beach vacation pics and flaunting her hot bod, recently posted a fierce video showcasing her martial arts skills. In a short clip from her gym sessions, Disha can be seen throwing flying kicks like a pro. Check out the video shared by the actor on her Instagram handle:Also Read - Kangana Ranaut is 'Tiger Shroff Plus Hrithik Roshan' in Dhaakad Trailer 2, Says Ram Gopal Varma, Do You Agree? - Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Disha is a Pro at Martial Arts!

In the video the Ek Villain Returns actor can be seen tying up her ponytail as she enters the gym. As soon as a man teases her, the diva turns into her action avatar and throws kicks on her opponent. The man who had asked Disha where was she going finally gives up and asks her to walk over his corpse while lying on the floor. As Disha proceeds the man is shocked and says, “Sach mein chali gayi (She actually walked over me).” The actor captioned her post as, “Just a regular day at the gym 🤷🏻‍♀️.” Also Read - Video: Disha Patani, Nawazuddin Siddiqui,Kapil Sharma Glamed The Screening Of Tiger Shroff And Tara Sutaria's Heropanti 2

Fans Compare Disha to Tiger Shroff!

Reacting to Disha’s impressive kicks, The Kashmir Files actor Darshan Kumar commented, “👏👏👏👏👏👏.” Health and fitness entrepreneur Krishna Shroff and the actor’s rumoured beau Tiger’s sister, wrote, “TOO F!@#$%G GOOD! 👏🏼🔥” The amazed fans came up with hilarious comments appreciating Disha’s new action avatar. A fan wrote, “😂side effects of friendship with 🐯😂.” Another netizen commented, “Tiger wala churan tum bhi kha li.” Check out the funny comments on the actor’s Instagram video clip:

The actor was last seen in Salman Khan’s 2021 movie Radhe. Disha is starring in the action-drama Yodha co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna, scheduled for a release in theatres on November 11, 2022. Her upcoming thriller, Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria in stellar roles.

For more updates on Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, check out this space at India.com.