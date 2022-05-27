Ananya Pandey-Ishaan Khatter Reunion at KJo’s Birthday Bash: Ananya Pandey and Ishaan Khatter recently bumped into each other at filmmaker Karan Johar’s birthday bash. The allegedly former ex flames interacted and looked cordial with each other at KJo’s late night party, according to a ETimes report. The actors worked together in Khaali-Peeli and were rumoured to be dating each other for three years. According to the gossip mongers, the alleged couple called it quits in April 2022. While Ananya debuted in Dharma Productions’ Student of The Year 2 while Ishaan made his Hindi film debut opposite Jhanvi Kapoor in Dhadak produced by Karan. The duo were among the prominent invitees at the filmmaker’s 50th birthday bash.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Sets The Dance Floor on Fire, Grooves to Koi Mil Gaya at KJo's Birthday Bash - Watch

Check out this post shared by Ananya on her Instagram handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Also Read - Karan Johar Looks Like Christmas Tree, Wears Green Blingy Jacket on 50th Birthday Party, See Reactions

Ananya-Ishaan Had a Breif Interaction

The ETimes source stated, “Obviously, they hadn’t taken enough conscious effort to stay away from each other at the party. And when the face-off happened, it started with a half-hearted ‘Hi’. But soon, the onlookers, contrary to expectations that they would quickly move away in different directions, had a different sight to behold.” Ananya and Ishaan spoke quite nicely to each other for a while and after a minute or two both went in separate directions to mingle with other guests at the party. Though the rumoured exes didn’t talk for too long but they did have a cordial brief interaction. Also Read - Karan Johar 50th Birthday : Know How This Year Will be For The Godfather of Bollywood by Tarot Card Expert Rashme

KJo’s birthday bash turned out to be an occasion where all B-town exes were present at the do. From Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor to Hrithik Roshan and Suzzane Khan, all former couples came with their present partners at the party.

For more updates on Ananya Pandey and Ishaan Khatter, check out this space at India.com.